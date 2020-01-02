The State College Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly damaged an ice sculpture on Jan 1.

At approximately 12:08 a.m., the suspect, accompanied by two other individuals, allegedly pushed the ice sculpture, breaking it, according to a press release.

The sculpture was located at the intersection of South Allen Street and East College Avenue and contained currency. It was created to wish the community well on New Year's Day.

The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark jeans at the time of the incident, according to the release. After the incident, they reportedly traveled west on East College Avenue.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the department.