Penn State is matching the money raised from local contributions in support of the Osaze Olufemi Osagie Memorial Scholarship for Educational Equity.

Through support of family, friends and locals, the community has raised over $25,000 dollars, which will be part of the $50,000 endowment benefiting students facing mental health challenges, according to a press release.

Osagie, who had autism and schizophrenia, was killed by State College Police on March 20. The police were responding to a mental health warrant at the 29-year-old’s home when Osagie ran at the police officers with a knife, and an officer fatally shot him.

Osagie's death sparked a dialogue about racial and mental health-related biases in the community.

More than 300 gifts have been made to support the Osagie Memorial Scholarship since its creation.

The Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity will begin awarding the scholarship in the upcoming year. It will provide financial and social resources to Penn State students facing mental health challenges.

“This scholarship not only means a great deal to the family and friends of Osaze, it also is an important resource of financial aid that will help to minimize the stress of tuition costs and remove some barriers to achievement,” Marcus Whitehurst, vice provost for Educational Equity, said in the release. “The value of education for those who suffer with mental health challenges cannot be underestimated, and it is our goal through this scholarship to offer support and contribute to the well-being of those who qualify.”

