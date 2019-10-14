National levels of STDs have been steadily climbing for the past five years, according to the 2018 STD Surveillance Report released this month.

In 2018 alone, a combined 2,457,118 cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis were reported nationally — with new challenges presented.

Pregnancy Resource Clinic Executive Director Jenny Summers explained that there has been an “uptick” in the number of cases of syphilis and babies born with syphilis. In addition, she said gonorrhea is becoming resistant to treatment.

In its report, the CDC presented a few ways to combat the rise of STDs, one being a focus on community services.

“State and local health departments should direct resources to STD investigation and clinical service infrastructure for rapid detection and treatment for people living in areas hardest hit by the STD epidemic,” the CDC reported.

Various places in the State College area offer free or paid STD testing.

One of these locations, the Pregnancy Resource Clinic, offers STD testing for community members and students— all at no cost.

The clinic offers testing for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV and syphilis, and treatment for gonorrhea and chlamydia. Patients who test positive for HIV or syphilis are referred elsewhere.

“We believe in helping our patients make informed choices and informed life choices,” Summers said.

The Pregnancy Resource Clinic was created as a private provider for the U.S. Department of Health because of concerns regarding unplanned or crisis pregnancies. Summers said this all ties together because STDs can damage the reproductive organs.

“It affects the reproductive system greatly,” she said, “so that’s why it’s so important to have testing and also get treated and reduce your chances of reinfection by making good, healthy choices for your body.”

Additionally, Penn State’s University Health Services (UHS) offers STI testing for students for a fee.

One of Planned Parenthood Next Generation’s recently passed campaigns was a push for UHS to offer free STI testing for students, as well as not bill the insurance company where parents could be alerted their child received a test, according to external vice president Jackie Friedlander.

Currently, UHS offers STI testing services at $42 for chlamydia and gonorrhea when not billed to insurance.

Students can make an appointment, and UHS sometimes accepts walk-ins during hours before 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Student Health Center. In addition to chlamydia and gonorrhea, UHS offers tests for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), syphilis and trichomoniasis.

HIV testing is free, while the rest are not.

Students can also visit the AIDS Resource Center on 129 S. Sparks St. for free confidential testing for HIV, chlamydia and gonorrhea from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

Summers said that there are several different ways to prevent the spread of STDs in the first place, including abstinence, protected sex, getting tested, limiting the amount of anonymous partners a person has and knowing the history of a partner.

“The dating apps that people use, the number of anonymous partners that people are having is what’s putting both men and women at risk for STDs,” she said.

To be safe, Summers recommended one should get tested before they have a new sexual partner, a change in partner, or a concern regarding any symptoms of an STD.

Currently, Summers said, patients have between a 10 and 15 percent positivity rate, specifically for chlamydia.

“[This] seems to be normal for the age group that we’re providing services for and the… number of people in that age group,” she said.

Friedlander (sophomore-public relations) said that often students don’t get tested because they either can’t afford it, don’t know where to go or are afraid.

“We're just trying to make it as easy as possible for people to get tested, especially because a lot of times there aren't symptoms, especially in women there aren't symptoms in STDs,” Friedlander said.

While Next Generation still advocates for free testing from UHS, it’s not one of its current campaigns, having been passed onto Student Council, she said. The proposition is currently being considered, but no progress has been made yet.

Friedlander said that there is a stigma around having an STD, which ironically might be the reason someone chooses not to get tested.

“Because these things, they're so stigmatized, people are afraid to go get tested because what happens if they have it and they have to tell people like, ‘Hey, you should get tested, too,’” Friedlander said. “People stay away from you.”

She said that this stigma can be broken by people being open about getting tested, but also getting treated.

“Like, no one wants to get [an STD],” she said, “ but that's why you have to get tested because if you do, unfortunately, catch something like herpes, you have to own up to that and be aware of that so you're not spreading it to other people.”