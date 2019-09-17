Medication that reverses opioid drug overdoses will be distributed on Wednesday in Centre County, free of charge.

Naloxone, more commonly known by its brand name, Narcan, is a nasal spray that has been used for more than 40 years, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Wednesday, Sept. 25, the medication will be distributed at Centre County State Health Center — located at 2850 Park Center Blvd. — according to a press release from the office of Governor Tom Wolf.

“We can all be first responders if we come across someone who is experiencing an overdose from heroin or opioids, and so receiving and carrying naloxone is vital,” Wolf said in the release.

In 2017, Wolf announced plans to provide 60,000 naloxone kits to first responders across the commonwealth, made available with funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Penn State Police officers began carrying Narcan in February of 2018, according to Penn State News.

Those who suspect a drug overdose should call 911 and, if possible, immediately administer naloxone. Pennsylvania’s “Good Samaritan Law,” and Penn State’s Responsible Action Protocol allow certain protections for those involved in an overdose, according to Centre County HOPE and the Penn State Student Affairs website, respectively.