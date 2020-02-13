Fuji & Jade Garden and My Thai have officially teamed up to bring State College foodies a taste of Asian cuisine.

The location, referred to as “Fuji & Jade Garden and My Thai,” is open for business at 289 Northland Center on North Atherton Street in the former home of Ni Hao Asian Cuisine, which closed in 2018.

The two businesses were formerly housed in the Westerly Parkway Plaza shopping center, announcing the decision to close and move to a new location in August 2019.

Fuji & Jade Garden was located at 418 Westerly Parkway since 2005 and specialized in hibachi and sushi, while My Thai was located at 422 Westerly Parkway since 2010, specializing in a wide array of Thai cuisine.

The menus for both restaurants will not change, according to both of their websites.

The owners of the location could not be reached for comment at this time.

