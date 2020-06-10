The coronavirus has impacted certain communities, like lower income households and people of color, more than others — something acknowledged as a vital aspect of understanding the virus's impact. But up until recently, it hadn't been explored at the state level.

That's why researchers from Penn State’s Center for Economic and Community Development in the College of Agricultural Sciences have developed a new online interactive tool to help facilitate discussion on how to address Pennsylvania’s more vulnerable populations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The project, called "Vulnerable Pennsylvanians in the Context of a Pandemic," encourages users to explore 12 maps of Pennsylvania, each demonstrating how different vulnerability risk factors impact different counties.

The vulnerability risk factors include poverty, housing cost burdens, limited broadband and internet access, race and ethnicity, school enrollment, healthcare coverage, language barriers, disability status, food insecurity, transportation, populations 65 and over and sources of income.

Theodore Alter, a Penn State professor of agriculture, said because the maps show data from before the coronavirus pandemic, community leaders will be able to easier identify which neighborhoods continue to be impacted.

“We hope to get people thinking about after [the coronavirus pandemic], whatever that looks like, how we can continue to rebuild and strengthen our communities,” Alter said.

Cristy Schmidt, an applied research educator at the Center for Economic Community Development, added that though the pandemic will affect many communities, there are other factors that will disproportionately impact those more vulnerable to begin with.

“We really started to think about vulnerable populations, and some of the social and economic factors that could affect residents' and communities' ability to recover from unexpected events,” Schmidt said.

The data shown in the maps comes from the 2018 Census Bureau report. However, Schmidt said her team may develop a separate report in the future to demonstrate the changes in community vulnerability over time.

“[The StoryMap] is a living document, so we’re continuously thinking of new discussion questions or perspectives that might be important to consider,” Schmidt said. “So we will potentially include additional vulnerability factors for people to look at.”

On the StoryMap website, users will also find discussion questions below each map. These questions, according to Alter, are key aspects of the StoryMap.

“To me, it’s about catalyzing conversation in the midst of economic, public health and other issues,” Alter said. “[Change] is catalyzed through conversation.”

The hope for the StoryMap project is simple: to facilitate dialogue.

Alyssa Gurklis, a program and project coordinator in the Center for Economic and Community Development, said she hopes the maps inform communities across Pennsylvania about the disparities among them.

“[The maps] could visually highlight where some of those disparities are in ways that people might not have known about or really understood how they play out in their communities or their county,” Gurklis said.

Schmidt stated that though the pandemic has made disparities and inequalities more evident among communities, the StoryMap provides an opportunity for dialogue between these communities.

“The silver lining of this, and part of our intention with the community conversation component, is to get people to really start talking about what disparities exist in our community,” Gurklis said.

Alter hopes the dialogue sparked by the StoryMap will help build relationships between all Pennsylvania communities and develop strategies to address vulnerabilities.

“The other thing that I would hope is that if we’re actually having a discussion about these issues, we gain a better understanding of each other, different perspectives, different points of view and different experiences,” Alter said.

Alter also said developing inter-communal relationships is essential to having an effective dialogue about solving community issues.

“The map is a vehicle not only for conveying information," Alter said, "but also weaving that fabric of how we work together.”