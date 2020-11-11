The Task Force on Mental Health Crisis Services announced on Tuesday its final report to the Centre County Board of Commissioners and the State College Borough Council.

The Task Force was appointed following the death of Osaze Osagie.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

The Task Force examines the continuum of mental health crisis services, including mobile crisis services; delegate crisis services; involuntary commitment warrant procedures; police officers' role in responding to mental health calls and 302 warrant procedures; emergency department procedures; and post-emergency department services.

The report is broken down into two sections. Section I describes the system and the work process, and Section II contains the systemwide key recommendations.

11 systemwide recommendations are contained within the final report, as well as explanations, supporting examples and resources.

The Task Force conducted a concrete work process that included the perspective, expertise, knowledge and skills of its members. By using the Strengths, Gaps, Opportunities and Barriers organizing format, the draft recommendations were produced by 60 representatives.

Additional information is available on the Mental Health Task Force website.

