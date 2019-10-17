The Central PA Convention & Visitors Bureau announced its new name, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, on Tuesday, Oct. 15 during the Bureau’s annual meeting at the Pegula Ice Arena.

“Our new name is a more accurate description of our county, a more compelling hint of the joys of visiting here and a more worthy payoff to the enhanced marketing we soon will launch," Bureau President and CEO Fritz Smith said in a press release.

Next year, the bureau hopes to continue increasing tourism in Centre County as a leading economic driver in the area.

Research found that the general population responds best to the usage of “Happy Valley” as a geographic identifier in Pennsylvania.

“Happy Valley is a unique asset that other regions envy,” Smith said. “It is known across the nation. It hints at the wholesome emotions of visiting here. And it pays homage to our beloved Penn State — while extending beyond State College to all the wonders of Centre County.”

The second part of the name, Adventure Bureau, alludes to the unique experiences tourists in Centre County will have, enticing them to plan their travels to include a visit to Happy Valley.

Smith emphasized the importance of tourists experiencing the opportunities Happy Valley has to offer during every moment of their stay and the name change presents one more way to capture those moments for guests.

Tim Reeves, principal of A&G, the agency helping the bureau with the campaign, said he believes this name change will help Centre County secure its position as a tourism leader among counties.