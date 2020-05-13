After the coronavirus pandemic forced most businesses to close, many students missed out on traditional 21st birthday celebrations.

In State College, one of the most popular ways to celebrate turning the age at which drinking alcohol is legal is to stop by the Phyrst, a local Irish pub.

The Phyrst offers a unique “Twenty-Phyrst” birthday experience. Countless students plan to visit the bar on their big day to join in on some of the Phyrst’s traditions, including playing a cowbell on the wall to the cadence of the Penn State Blue Band’s “P-S-U” chant.

Most of all, students want to wear the green hat given to those turning 21 at the bar.

Daniella Belfiore is one of these students who missed out on the experience due to the pandemic.

“I feel like turning 21 and having a big celebration is almost a rite of passage, especially as a college student,” Belfiore (senior-recreation, parks and tourism management) said. “I was hoping to have a celebration as big as the ones I had witnessed in the past.”

She had been mentally planning her April 23 birthday celebration earlier that month and was set on going to the Phyrst at midnight.

“I couldn’t wait to get that green hat while wearing a 21st birthday sash,” Belfiore said.

Missing that experience was disheartening for Belfiore, but her alternative celebration worked out in the end. She had a Zoom call with friends and family members and her parents surprised her with a personalized video from former Penn State football player Mike Gesicki.

“They made the day way more special than I could’ve imagined,” Belfiore said.

Similar to Belfiore, Jake Lidle had planned to visit the Phyrst with a small group of friends right at midnight on his birthday, April 9. Because of coronavirus restrictions, he had to settle for a Zoom call with friends and a midnight Sheetz run for a six-pack.

“When the quarantine is over I want to have a celebration with everyone and I hope the Phyrst has a night where the people who missed their 21st birthday can get their coveted birthday hat,” Lidle (senior-secondary education) said.

Dienta Alias also wanted to wear the green hat at the Phyrst on her birthday — April 21.

“I [had] been planning my 21st with my best friend to do a bar crawl in State College [as one of the] traditions,” Alias (senior-immunology and infectious diseases) said. “It’s a huge part of the culture here and it’s what we’ve been looking forward [to] since freshman year.”

Payton Mendygral, whose birthday is March 18, shared those students' sentiments. She had been planning her celebration for a while because she wanted it to be “an epic 21st.”

“I was so excited because the Phyrst in State College is traditionally the first bar you go to on the night of your 21st,” Mendygral (senior-immunology and infectious diseases, and biostatistics) said.

Still, Mendygral said she and her family celebrated with champagne and a cookie cake.

