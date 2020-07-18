A new bar is opening on the corner of South Allen Street and Beaver Avenue in downtown State College.

According to a spokesperson for Local Whiskey, the new bar, called Central Reservation, will be accessible by a walkthrough in Local Whiskey. Central Reservation had its "soft start" on Friday night.

The spokesperson said it is unknown if Central Reservation will continue to be open throughout the week and what the hours of operation will be. Currently, the new bar is being "tested" throughout the weekend.

The menu include raw bar items, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees.

More details on the new restaurant are forthcoming.

