Since the last time the State College Borough Council met in person on March 16, a lot has changed, needless to say.

The pandemic loomed over the last meeting, with two council members electing to call in and those in attendance instructed to sit at least 6 feet apart to mitigate any potential spread. Numerous talking points discussed at the meeting involved the virus in some way.

Now, Centre County is under stay-at-home orders from Gov. Tom Wolf, and all gatherings of over 10 people have been strongly discouraged.

Most borough services have remained in operation and the Municipal Building has remained open. But what has the borough council been up to?

According to Home Rule Charter, which delegates rights to state and local governments, the council was previously prohibited from having meetings in any capacity unless they were face to face.

This is in accordance with the Sunshine Laws, which mandate that any decisions made by council must be transparent to the public so nothing can be discussed in secret.

However, a new bill passed in the Pennsylvania State Senate on April 14 allows public entities and notaries like the borough council to conduct business remotely.

With this, the State College Borough Council has scheduled its first-ever virtual meeting to take place on Monday, April 20.

Before the bill was passed in the Pennsylvania State Senate, council members were pushing to make sure the law was adjusted, working with Borough Manager Tom Fountaine and State Sen. Jake Corman to make their voices heard.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College Borough Council to hold first ever virtual meeting The State College Borough Council announced Wednesday that its regular meeting scheduled for…

Councilwoman Deanna Behring described the bill as "crucial."

“[Now] we can have action-based meetings to get things done,” Behring said. “It’s not the technology that’s prohibiting us at this point, it’s the way that our old laws were written.”

In the past month, however, the council members weren't just sitting back and catching up on their favorite Netflix shows. Instead, they were still making an attempt to engage with the local community.

Twice a week, Fountaine relayed updates to council members during information sessions, and council members could relay items of public concern to Fountaine.

“We’re able to discuss things pretty openly in an information sharing type of format, which does not violate the Sunshine Laws, as long as we’re not taking any action in those settings. The borough solicitor keeps us pretty in line with those things,” Behring said. “So in a way, we’ve been able to maintain awareness, bring issues of concern forward and keep in touch that way on some of the most pressing issues in the community.”

Jesse Barlow, State College Borough Council president, said the borough has also been active in keeping in touch with local emergency preparedness programs during the pandemic.

The emergency preparedness programs are run by the Centre Region Council of Governments, which includes State College and five other townships in the region, Barlow said. They also coordinate with Penn State.

Although the council members have been cut off from physically interacting with their constituents during this time of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, Behring said she is trying to reach out to the community herself in a variety of virtual formats.

Behring has been holding “virtual coffee hours” via Facebook Live on her public council member Facebook page once a week, in which she's had the opportunity to listen to questions and concerns from local community members.

“That’s really helped me a lot, that I still feel like I can reach out to the community and hear their concerns and take action,” Behring said. “That’s a great mechanism to try and keep in touch.”

Barlow said he’s been trying to engage with those who he can during the quarantine, as well as check in regularly on his two children.

He also said he has frequently inquired with local authorities to see if there have been any cases of ethnic harassment in State College, specifically targeted toward Asian community members.

At this time, no reports have been made to the police of Asian community members being harassed, according to Barlow.

In terms of advice to community members who may be scared or stressed during this time, Behring said she sometimes struggles, but knows that she and the community can get through the pandemic.

She added there are resources that everyone can and should take advantage of if they’re struggling.

“I encourage everyone to reach out, because the community is here to make sure that nobody struggles too much,” Behring said. “I will forever be changed, as we all will, by this event, but more so from the gratitude and admiration I have for community leaders that stepped up and showed compassion.”

Barlow said he hopes the administration at both the state and federal levels can protect people from further harm or strain during the pandemic.

“I don’t know what to say to people that’s livelihoods will be affected by this, because that’s going to be a big hardship,” he said. “I hope our government gets it together in a way that shields them from these hardships.”

The State College Borough Council’s first meeting in a month will be held virtually on Monday, April 20. Those interested in attending can register here.