State College Police have requested the assistance and cooperation of the State College and Penn State communities for the upcoming “State Patty's Day" weekend, according to a release from the department.

The annual weekend typically occurs the weekend after THON, in which students' and visitors' actions result in “more crime, more criminal arrests and more alcohol overdoses than a typical winter weekend," according to State College Police.

“We had many problems with the number and severity of alcohol violations, noise complaints, vandalism and fights in apartment building and through the community during this particular weekend,” the release said.

State College Police encourage tenants to do the following to “keep this weekend safe and peaceful.”

Do not invite guests to your apartment or house this weekend

Prevent guests from yelling or throwing items off your balcony or from your house

Do not permit anyone less than 21 years of age to consume alcohol at your apartment or house. You can be arrested if anyone under 21 years of age consumers alcohol at your apartment or house

Do not serve large quantities of alcohol lat your apartment or house

Keep any music or other noise in your residence at a reasonable level. Noise violations will be strictly enforced all hours of the day and night. The minimum fine for a noise violation is $750.00 plus court costs.

Ensure the exterior of your property is free of litter or trash, such as plastic cups, beer cans, food containers, etc.

State College Police will work with other local police departments and Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct to provide a substantial police presence throughout the weekend, according to police. Officers will patrol both in uniform and in “plain clothes.”

Additionally, police will work closely with rental property managers and stand to patrol hallways, checking for underage drinking, furnishing alcohol to minors, disorderly conduct and other crimes. Managers and tenets are encourages to contact police when dealing with rowdy parties and illegal activity.

Penn State students who are charged with crimes including noise violations, disorderly conduct, underage drinking and public drunkenness during the weekend will have their information forwards to the Office of Student Conduct.