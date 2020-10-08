The State College Borough reported 17 new temporary emergency ordinance violations were reported to the State College Police from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 in a release on Thursday.

These resulted in “the issuance or filing of” three citations.

The temporary emergency ordinance, enacted by the borough on Aug. 17, limits social gathering sizes and requires the wearing of face coverings in order to “reduce the risk transmission” of the coronavirus in State College.

According to the ordinance, the fine for violating is $300 plus court costs. Since its enactment, a total of 69 citations have been issued for violations.

“The hope is to achieve compliance from everyone; however, police and other enforcement officers will continue to issue citations for violations of the ordinance,” the borough said in the release.

