On Tuesday, State College Borough Council members met virtually to listen to eleven candidates describe why they would be best fit to fill the vacant interim borough council seat.

After former council member Dan Murphy resigned on Aug. 17, members of the Borough Council sought to fill the position until formal elections were held on Jan. 1, 2021.

Council members must appoint a new interim council member by Oct.1, in which case the Centre County Court of Common Pleas will step in.

In the case of a hung jury, the judge will be able to appoint anyone who is qualified for the position.

Uche H. Ikwut-Ukwa

Uche H. Ikwut-Ukwa kicked off a meeting filled with applicants pointing out the need to learn from the factors which led to Osaze Osagie’s killing in March 2019. Ikwut-Ukwa said he wanted to improve opportunities for racial minorities and those who struggle with mental health issues in the borough.

Ikwut-Ukwas also mentioned the coronavirus and the importance of addressing the economic and health challenges, “to a system reeling from systemic racism.”

Citing his experience in architecture and engineering, Ikwut-Ukwa said he would be capable of handling issues involving public safety and welfare. Additionally, he also said he would use his experience as a business administration major to focus on capital and budget expenditure support.

Oscar Jacob Baumert IV

As one of three undergraduate Penn State students to apply for the vacant position, Oscar Baumert IV also addressed the Black Lives Matter movement and 3/20 Coalition.

A chemistry major, Baumert stressed that all of the 3/20 Coalition’s demand should be met.

Katherine Oh Yeaple

Throughout her speech, Katherine Oh Yeaple emphasized that she wanted the State College borough to maintain it’s high quality of life and improve its locational strengths.

Yeaple works as a nurse but also has experience in budgeting and urban planning. Yeaple’s family moved to the State College borough in May 2020, and she has volunteered to help underserved populations that need primary care.

Elle (Louise) Morgan

Elle Morgan discussed the local issues she found most important, including the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, inclusivity, sustainability, climate change and quality of life, including education and zoning.

“I have a deep desire to see 50% of women in all governing bodies,” Morgan said.

Morgan also said that, “a Black woman may be the best and strongest choice,” but in the absence of such an individual, she would be willing to take the position as a “proxy.”

Ezra Nanes

Ezra Nanes has previous experience in local politics, having run for State Senate in the 2018 midterm election for State Senate. During his speech, Nanes said he wanted to have a moment for justice for Osagie’s killing which he said had not yet been done for the 29 year-old or his family.

Nanes also questioned the benefit of building high rises downtown, making the case for a “pedestrian friendly and bikeable” future in the borough.

Thomas Dougherty III

As an undergraduate Penn State student, Thomas Dougherty shared his experience with a lack of hot water and removing live animals from his ceiling in his subpar living conditions.

“It is a privilege to turn a blind eye,” Dougherty said.

Mentioning his previous experience as a student representative on the Student Council and the University Park Undergraduate Association, Dougherty advocated for “tangible” long-term solutions.

Jacob Werner

Jacob Werner described personal experiences which reaffirmed the need for local community members to be more welcoming and connected to one another and incoming visitors.

Werner briefly mentioned his professional experience working on national and international boards. During his speech, he said he wanted to foster local business development and help families grow and build community relationships.

Jeffrey Kern

Jeffrey Kern primarily used his time to highlight his previous experience in local budgetary and council matters.

He said that if the local community is concerned about and wants to see long-term change with climate change, racial inequities or “how we fix the potholes in the street,” revenue had to be a priority.

Mel White

Mel White has lived in the State College borough since 2016 and worked in the military for 25 years. He said he was proud of the Penn State, State College and state response to the coronavirus.

White mentioned his support of the peaceful local protests in the wake of Osagie’s death because they addressed inequity. He said “the militarization of the mindset of police officers,” needed to be addressed and reformed so that officers are not trained to view all members of the public as threats.

Ron Madrid

Ron Madrid wanted to support the priorities including safety and quality of life for residents and visitors of the State College borough.

Madrid wants to use his experience as a member of the military and his experience at Penn State to “bring together opposing groups,” for mutually beneficial outcomes. As a Neighbourhood Association president and member of the State College Coalition of Neighborhood Associations, Madrid wants to address issues surrounding quality of life including traffic and pedestrian safety and zoning.

Daniel Risser

Daniel Risser, the third and final Penn State student to apply, brought up his experience working in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the 95th legislative district. As a sophomore studying labor and employment relations, Risser asserted that it was important for Borough Council members to know that students such as himself “care deeply” about the local community.

He mentioned interests in diversifying the local economy via recreational tourism for urban residents and providing more affordable housing opportunities for students and families alike.