Although THON is happening this weekend, it’s not the only event happening in State College this weekend.

If you won’t be attending the dance marathon — or at least all 46 hours of it — here’s your guide for the weekend of Feb. 21-23:

The Clarks @ Stage West

The Clarks, an American rock band from the Pittsburgh area, will be performing a live concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the newly re-opened Stage West, located at 420 E. College Ave.

The band has released 11 studio albums and sold over half a million copies, best-known for its songs “Penny on the Floor,” “Born Too Late” and “Better Off Without You.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $20. They can be purchased here.

Contra dance

Not dancing in THON but want to dance in general?

The Central PA County Dance Association will be holding a contra dance event from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at the State College Friends School, located at 1900 University Drive.

Contra dance is a dance made up of long lines of couples. However, for this dance session, no partner is needed.

Bob Nicholson will be calling the dances to music by “Smash the Windows.”

Tickets are $6 for students, $8 for members of the association, $10 for non-members and free for those age 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased here.

Bumpin Uglies @ Stage West Post-THON show

The ska, punk and reggae group Bumpin Uglies will be performing at 6 p.m. Sunday immediately following THON at Stage West, located at 420 E. College Ave.

Stage West is pushing the free show as a “Post-THON party.”

A four-man group based out of Annapolis, Maryland, Bumpin Uglies is stopping in State College on its east coast tour.