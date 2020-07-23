The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will now offer "nonbinary" as an option for gender designation on its driver's licenses and photo identification cards, according to a release on its website.

The announcement comes after PennDOT received feedback from customers and wanted to continue its "inclusive services."

Those who wish to update their gender designation to nonbinary, which will be represented by an "X," may do so by completing PennDOT's Form DL-32 "Request for Gender Change on Driver's License/Identification Card" and bringing it to a PennDOT Driver License center.

If the gender listed on an individual's proof of identity document is incorrect, they must provide "the appropriate initial issuance form," Form DL-32, other documentation and any associated fees.

The gender change process is free for non-commercial and non-Real ID products, and does not require the signature of a doctor or social worker.

Pennsylvania is now the 17th state to offer the gender option for forms of identification.

"Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more," PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in the release. "Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT's mission, and I'm proud that we're taking this step."