In response to voter safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, Centre County officials announced Monday the consolidation of its 91 precinct polling locations for the June 2 primary election.

Resolution 2 of 2020 was adopted by the Centre County Board of Elections on May 12 to improve the efficiency of in-person voting.

The plan has three points:

Polling locations in Harris Township East (precinct #56) and Harris Township West (precinct #57) will be consolidated into one location at the Boalsburg Fire Hall.

Polling locations in Rush Township South (precinct #73) and Rush Township West (precinct #75) will be consolidated into one location at the First Church of Christ in Philipsburg.

Polling locations in State College Borough Northwest (precinct #18) and State College East 1 (precinct #24) will be consolidated into one location at the Hetzel Union Building (HUB) on Penn State’s campus.

Signs with these changes will be posted on the doors of the original voting locations.

On June 2 at all voting locations, social distancing will be implemented while waiting in line, voting equipment will be sanitized frequently, hand sanitizer will be provided and each voter will receive a new pen for their ballot.

For those using mail-in or absentee ballots, the Centre County Election Office must receive them by June 2 at 8 p.m. and postmark dates don’t apply.

At the Willowbank Office Building (420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte) a secure ballot drop-off box has been installed to help voters meet the 8 p.m. deadline.

The official return envelope must contain the voted ballot and be signed and dated on the back for mail-in and absentee ballots.

Visit www.centrecountypa.gov or contact the Centre County Election Office at 814-355-6703 for more information.