It all started with soup and bagels.

What is currently Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s Community Cafe was just a soup kitchen 10 years ago, but now serves an all-you-can-eat dinner with drinks and desserts for the community every Thursday.

The cafe is open to anyone who needs it, whether that person is a college student, a member of the church, a homeless individual or anyone else, according to Sharon Rovansek, volunteer and wife of the program’s executive director Ron Rovansek.

Rovansek said the goal of the kitchen isn’t only to provide meals, but to empower patrons to still have a choice in what they’d like to eat and foster a community feel.

“Some people are lonely,” Rovansek said. “And that's a big deal with the cafe. We're not a prison. We always say that… We don't give you a scoop of potatoes, a scoop of meat and a scoop of this and shove it at you.”

Rovansek said the kitchen tries to accommodate special dietary needs of patrons, offering vegan and gluten-free options. The cafe gets its food from Wegmans, Trader Joe’s and donations.

The cafe also has a “take home table” where patrons can take items like bread, vegetables and sometimes fruit. Patrons are also able to choose from a variety of toiletry items at no cost.

“We try to do our best to get everybody what they need as an individual and as a community,” Rovansek said.

Rovansek said the cafe receives many donations from the community, patrons and the church, saying “we’ll get anything from anybody at any time.”

The Community Cafe does not keep track of who gives what donations, with its motto being “donations are accepted, but they're never expected.” Rovansek said when the cafe is “more generous,” the community responds by “embracing” it and giving back even more.

“Some people come in and put a penny in the [donation] jar or a quarter,” Rovansek said. “It's as valuable as somebody that donates a lot.”

Michael Weaver is a past patron of the Community Cafe since the early 2000s, but now volunteers his time at the cafe. Weaver decorates the cafe for community events, handles drinks and helps out with general tasks. He also makes the art for thank-you cards and has created some art that hangs in the cafe.

In addition to offering his time, Weaver has a system for how he gives back to the cafe.

“I [donate] $2 every day except for on Thanksgiving Day, I do $5,” Weaver said. “That's one of my big things.”

In the past 10 years, the cafe hasn’t missed a single Thursday of meals, including holidays like Thanksgiving.

Weaver said he has a stress disorder, which can sometimes make tasks overwhelming, but he can keep up with the work at the cafe. During his time volunteering, Weaver has inspired change within the inner workings of the cafe, creating ways for dinner to run more smoothly.

State College resident and volunteer Joan Bouchard has also helped make improvements within the cafe, saying she calls herself the “clean-up fairy.”

“I'm here to show the love of Christ to all these different people,” Bouchard said. “People that go to church with me, people that come here every Thursday and that maybe sleep out in the cold, and everybody in between.”

Though they don't keep track of who comes to the cafe, Rovansek said she estimates that patrons who visit the cafe are 50 percent adults from the community, 25 percent students and the remaining number are residents who attend the church.

State College resident Tom Horne has been eating at the cafe since its creation. The giving atmosphere can sometimes cause the cafe to become hectic because they give so much stuff away, Horne said.

But the upside, however, is that the cafe is a good way to build relationships, according to Horne. Horne said he meets with individuals at the cafe that he only ever sees during these Thursday dinners.

“I look forward to it,” Horne said.

According to Community Cafe’s website, it is always accepting new volunteers and anyone interested may contact Ron at rrovansek@pacewater.com.

