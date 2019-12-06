To protest climate change and support political action to be taken, Penn State students and State College community members marched from the State College Municipal Building to Old Main.

Sunrise State College led the climate strike, which began at 12 p.m. on Dec. 6.

The Sunrise Movement is a political action committee focused on fighting climate change with multiple chapters located across the nation. The local chapter was just established this semester by students Siddhi Deshpande and Abbie La Porta.

The Sunrise Movement was joined by other groups, including the local chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby and students from State College Area High School and Delta Program High School. Once in front of Old Main, a series of speeches were delivered by Sunrise State College members and other prominent figures.

Deshpande (sophomore-biology) kicked off the first of a series of speeches that called for political action to fight climate change and described the detrimental effects of climate change in people's local communities.

"We need a Green New Deal, and a plastic straw ban isn't gonna cut it," Deshpande said. "Why do I care, you might ask? Well here in Pennsylvania, we breathe the pristine air of Happy Valley and some of us claim that climate change isn't happening. People back home in India live in a toxic dystopia. In New Delhi, the air pollution is so bad that it is 10 times the state air limit. People have said that it is like living in a gas chamber."

State College Councilman and Penn State professor Jesse Barlow also spoke, as he is heavily involved in environmental activism around Centre County.

As part of the local government and with assistance from the Sierra Club, he helped State College pass the resolution "Ready for 100" on June 30. The resolution pledged State College to reach a state of 100 percent renewable energy and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

In his speech, Barlow asked everyone to look at the fate of a kindergartner and think about their future.

"What kind of Pennsylvania is he or she going to grow up in?" Barlow said, citing concerns for their health, and how the increase in high temperatures will deteriorate the air quality, thus worsening allergies.

Barlow said there are two futures for people to choose: a high emission or a low emission.

"In the high emissions future, we could have 40 plus, 90 plus degree days in the summer versus about 24 in the low emissions future," Barlow said.

In addition to the speeches, Deshpande and La Porta (freshman-architectural engineering) started a mass calling.

The protesters in attendance called Senator Bob Casey's Washington, D.C office, urging him to take political action against climate change.

Sunrise State College is also trying to get Penn State to change its investment plans by trying to convince the university to divest money from fossil fuel companies.

"Tens of millions of dollars are invested in fossil fuel companies," La Porta said. "We want to meet with someone in the Office of Investment and work with the Sustainability Institute [because] they have the research and they have the credibility to push for a divestment campaign."

Their future goals include increasing their political activity as the chapter grows. Part of this plan includes promoting local politicians with aligning environmental views and using Sunrise's grading system of political candidates as a model to campaign for politicians at a national level. To explain the latter, Sunrise, the parent organization, has a system that rates public figures on their environmental views.

Additionally, La Porta and Deshpande are committed to educating people in the community at and around Penn State about lobbying and the system of big money in politics.

"It's also about destigmatizing the Green New Deal and spreading and explaining information to destigmatize it," Deshpande said. "A common misconception is the Green New deal is unachievable or too lofty of a goal but really, I think we have the power to enact it."