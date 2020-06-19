Friday, the State College Chapter of the NAACP will hold an inaugural Juneteenth Celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on Fraser Street.

The event will also be streamed online.

Starting at noon, the event will host speeches, music, art and prayers to celebrate the day until 1 p.m. Guests are required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. The event will be streamed online here for those who cannot attend in person.

Juneteenth is an annual remembrance of the emancipation of black Americans from slavery in the Confederacy on June 19, 1865. The Emancipation Proclamation was enacted on Jan. 1, 1863 which legally freed the enslaved people in Southern states, though the Confederacy refused to emancipate them until after the surrender at Appomattox.

Juneteenth is celebrated as an unofficial American holiday, but Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf signed a bill this year commemorating June 19 as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day” in the commonwealth.

