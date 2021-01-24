The State College borough has extended mask wearing and gathering mitigation orders through May 21.

This ordinance has been in effect since Aug. 4.

According to a Twitter post by the State College Police Department, the ordinance will be in effect until May 31 or pandemic emergency declarations end.

The ordinance enforces anyone of two years of age and older is required to wear a mask within six feet of another individual who is not in that person's family or household member.

The ordinance also prohibits waiting lines in the public right-of-way unless there are less than 10 people in line, people are six feet apart and wearing masks, and the line is not in front of any other business or property.

The ordinance also limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people. Gatherings at or in State College borough public parks and other municipal property can have a maximum of 25 people.

Violations of this ordinance can result in a $300 fine.

More information on the ordinance can be found here.