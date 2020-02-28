The grocery stores Far Corners, Golden Dragon, Momezon have one thing in common: their target demographic is the international community in State College.

Penn State has one of the largest international student populations in the country, with students coming from all over the world to study at the university. Many of these students eventually stop living on campus, choosing instead to cook their own meals at home.

As a result, there are many stores in downtown State College that cater to specific areas of the world.

One of these stores is Penn Halal Grocery, which sells prepared meats, spices, cheese and other specialties from Indian and Pakistani Culture.

The owner, Syed Jawad, decided to open the store 15 months ago because he said there was a “shortage of halal meat and Indian or Pakistani items in town.” Jawad said students are his main customers, but community members shop there, as well.

He added that 40 percent of the store contains “requested items” in order to cater to certain students’ needs. For example, he once got a request from some Brazilian students for specific Brazilian brands of rice, drinks and steaks — so Jawad got them.

Jawad said that although people can buy halal prepared meat at Walmart or other chain stores, the quality isn’t the same, and variation at Penn State can often be limited.

“[Students] want options, like beef, lamb or steak,” Jawad said. “You don’t want to eat chicken every day of your life. That’s where we come in.”

However, student Supriya Kumar feels Penn State did a decent job of providing authentic Indian food. As a vegetarian, she hasn’t tried meat curries from Penn State Dining, but enjoyed their other dishes.

“I have tried [Redifer Commons’] idli, which is a South Indian rice cake, and their daal and I was actually really impressed,” Kumar (freshman-biology) said. “They’re not an easy dish to make and they’re South Indian, which is different from the more common naan and butter chicken, so it was a pleasant surprise.”

However, she acknowledged that there are often only one or two halal or vegetarian options. For students living off campus, Kumar recommends shopping at Walmart or Giant for basic groceries, but said specific Asian spices and herbs can be purchased at the Krishan Indian Grocery Store.

Krishan Indian Grocery sells a wide variety of grocery items, packaged foods and spices—specifically those typical of an Indian or Pakistani diet.

Kamlesh Bhatia owns the store, and has for almost 31 years. She said she inherited it from her parents, who decided to open it because there was a lack of vegetarian options in town.

“Other people needed to go out of town just to get food,” Bhatia said. “They’re happy we opened [the store]. Americans, Indians, everyone loves this food.”

She said she was grateful for Penn State since it brings more customers into the store.

“It is my first duty to make customers happy,” Bhatia said.

For students from Eastern Europe, there’s the East European Market, a specialty store that offers homemade breads, teas, cheeses, high-end chocolates, pastas and other dishes from countries like Germany, Poland and Russia.

For 15 years, the store has been owned by Svetlana and Tim Kovalev. Their daughter, Paulina Kovalev, said people sometimes travel an hour just to visit and shop there.

“[Svetlana] really puts her heart into the store,” Paulina said. “I know people who go to Penn State and are happy to see from a brand they recognize.”

She said Penn State has a lot of little places to eat international food, but “the culture isn’t there.”

“Food is so important to Eastern culture,” Paulina said. “People who enter this store get an experience. It brings a little piece of Eastern Europe here.”