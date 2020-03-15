After Penn State urged students not to return to campus or off-campus housing until April 3 in light of the coronavirus, many students plan on staying home — but others have chosen not to abide to the recommendation.

All Penn State classes will be taught remotely until at least April 3, with in-person classes currently set to begin again on April 6.

Stephanie Keller said she is not planning on leaving campus. Keller (graduate-food science) said she's been in State College most of the week and will remain in the borough.

“I’m not that worried right now," Keller said. "It will be interesting to see how many people come back to town. I know a lot of people were traveling this week too, so maybe I’ll be more worried when everyone who was traveling comes back to town.”

Keller, who lives at Vairo Village, said her complex has shut down all common areas, including the gym.

Not all students share Keller’s plans.

Jessica Maffeo said she plans on staying home until April.

“I will most likely come back [April 5] so I can be home as much as possible,” Maffeo (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “I prefer home over school to be honest, and I know that's an uncommon opinion with a lot of people I have heard from recently. My boyfriend’s also at home so I want to spend as much time with him.”

Maffeo, who lives in The Metropolitan, said she’s worried about how the apartment is going to clean common spaces, especially the gym.

Maffeo’s roommates, however, plan on returning to campus before April 3.

Fraternities have also been advised to encourage their members to not live in their respective fraternity houses.

Jake Haskins, the president of Alpha Phi Delta, said the fraternity will abide by Penn State's recommendations.

“We’ve been recommended by the university to close the house,” Haskins said.

According to Leonard Fontes, the Interfraternity Council vice president for communications, the rules of each fraternity house are determined “by the housing corporation or alumni” of the specific fraternity.

“The IFC has no power to regulate who comes and goes from the fraternity houses during this time period,” Fontes said.

However, all in-person IFC events have been canceled until at least April 6, according to Fontes.

