The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority announced Friday that all curbside pickup for recyclables will be suspended due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, according to a release.

No adjustments to trash and refuse collections have been made at this time.

The recycling suspension will take place starting on March 30 and will be in effect “until further notice,” the release says.

The suspension is due to the nature of curbside recycling and its use of hand-sorting items in each curbside bin, and the “many unknowns” about how long the coronavirus remains on surfaces, according to the release.

“This service is being suspended to limit our workers’ potential exposure to the virus and to reduce the chances of the spread of COVID-19," the release reads.

Centre County residents are asked to still collect their recyclable items and drop them off at one of the 43 drop-off locations throughout the county.

CCRRA has said that it will work with local municipalities to expand these drop-off services.

“While we understand that the suspension of the curbside recycling program will alter efforts to help the county reduce waste going to the landfill, we must implement every action practical to limit community spread and protect our workers from COVID-19," the release reads.

