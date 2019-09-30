The music got louder and the whiff of popcorn and cotton candy become stronger when approaching Allen Street on Sept. 30 as part of the weeklong Homecoming celebration

Despite rainy skies on Monday, the Allen Street Jam event continued the Homecoming spirit from 1 p.m. to 7p.m. with free caricatures, food from local vendors, live music and a homecoming dance competition.

“This is the second year we’ve done the event, so we’re happy it’s part of the 100th Homecoming celebration," Executive Homecoming Director Isabella Webster said. "Our mission is to engage students, alumni, faculty and staff across Penn State community — bridging the town and gown border.”

The dance competition was held at 5:30 p.m. where two organizations, Tapestry Dance Company and Whiplash Dance Team, showcased their moves.

The rest of the time, students, faculty and locals were entertained with live music including an appearance by the band Burn Unit.

The aroma of food lingering downtown partially came from a tent setup by Penn State’s Homecoming volunteers that offered free popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones. The local vendors set up around Allen Street added to the aroma, with food truck sales and free samples from vendors such as Duck Donuts and Playa Bowls.

One of the two owners of Playa Bowls, Desiree Arroyo, was there to support the Homecoming week event while he helped serve free smoothie bowl samples.

“As an alumni, we’re happy to do it,” Arroyo said. “When they asked us to do it, I said, 'Absolutely.’”

A team of 300 internal volunteers all worked to put on the Homecoming week events. Allen Street was closed at 9 a.m. for setup, and stayed closed until 9 p.m. for tear down.

Webster said the Homecoming committee began working with the State College Borough nine months ago to make the Allen Street Jam possible.

Lex Shaw (graduate- corporate innovation) stopped by for the event in excitement to be a part of homecoming again after two years.

“When we were undergraduates, it was never like this,” Shaw said.

RELATED

+2 Penn State Homecoming guide | Schedule of Homecoming events The Penn State community has done this before — 99 times to be exact.