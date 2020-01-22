Both of the CATABus stops at Northland Center — which houses Giant, Brother’s Pizza and numerous other businesses — have closed indefinitely as of Jan. 20.

CATA announced the closure via its Facebook page, citing the reason as maintenance.

The bus routes of N and W inbound and outbound will be affected, and riders will now be moved to Blue Course Drive or Martin Street to board.

The stop is in close proximity to The Park at State College and Park Crest Terrace Apartments, which are housing complexes highly populated by students.