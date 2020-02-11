The Phi Rho chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon has been placed under interim suspension by the Penn State Office of Student Conduct following multiple reports of misconduct against the fraternity, according to a Penn State News release.

As a result of the suspension, the fraternity is restricted from recruiting new members, participating in university functions and holding new member activities and social events.

An investigation into the alleged misconduct is currently underway, with a focus on an alleged unregistered social event that reportedly occurred on Jan. 30, according to the release.

The Phi Rho chapter had previously been restricted by Delta Kappa Epsilon’s national organization due to unrelated allegations. The national organization is in cooperation with the suspension and investigation, according to the release.

The university asks anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the Office of Student Conduct.

RELATED

Penn State places Alpha Epsilon Pi on suspension after sexual assault report Penn State has placed the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity on interim suspension following an all…