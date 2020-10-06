The State College Borough Council met on Monday, Oct. 5 to discuss an array of topics including affordable housing, LGBTQ+ and Transgender Day of Remembrance, the coronavirus pandemic and local parking.

Mayor Ronald Filippelli introduced and welcomed interim council member Katherine Oh Yeaple. This was her first official meeting appearance since the departure of former council member Dan Murphy.

Yeaple will serve the rest of Murphy’s term until Jan. 2021.

The meeting began with a public hearing regarding homelessness and affordable housing.

Borough planner Maureen Safko discussed unmet homelessness service needs and a lack of affordable housing options. Through assessment, corresponding agencies agreed with the Community Development Block Grant Citizens Advisory Committee that a facilitator would be beneficial to lead a task force to produce an action plan for funding.

Next, Filipelli proclaimed October to be LGBTQ Month in honor of the community’s commitment to diversity, equity and mutual respect.

He declared Nov. 20 Transgender Day of Remembrance in State College to remember those who died in the last year relating to hate crimes and acts of violence.

Meg Small, director of social innovation for Penn State’s Prevention Research Center and an assistant research professor, and Matthew Ferrari, a Penn State associate professor of biology, discussed the Centre County “COVID-19 Data4Action” research project.

The study provided information about coronavirus on residents’ and students' health, wellbeing and daily lives.

Small and Ferrari said future data will go into depth about vaccine intentions, information seeking, family dynamics, children’s education and stress.

Jasmine Fields discussed the Stormwater MS4 Permit and addressed the brief history of stormwater management, MS4 conveyance system basics, permit requirements and the Chesapeake Bay pollution reduction plan.

The borough launched a web page that highlights the work that the council, staff and other community partners have done regarding diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice. Douglas Shontz, the assistant to the borough’s manager of communications, provided an overview of the web page to the council.

The next order of business was the discussion of Consent Items.

The council recommended Penn State Housing Systems Specialist Sarah Klinetob Lowe be appointed to fill in an unexpired term on the planning commission; council member Theresa Lafer be designated as the borough’s voting delegate and council President Jesse Barlow as the alternative; and several streets be closed from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m for State College Area School District High School varsity football games.

Parking was also a topic of discussion.

Since the pandemic began, the State College Parking Department provided discounted or free parking. The borough corresponded with the Downtown State College Improvement District to promote economic recovery. The partnership is to assist employees and promote free parking for customers.

Michael Connor discussed the Kimley Horn Downtown Parking Study, which evaluated parking supply, space utilization and demand. The staff said the council should reevaluate and provide more comment on the study.

It also asked the council to approve the substantial amendment to the 2020-24 Consolidated Plan and the fiscal year 2020 annual action plan. It recommended the council provide any comments regarding the Whitehall Road Regional Park update and questions.

Lastly, it recommended the council adopt the revised Articles of Agreement for the Centre Region Building and Housing Code Board of Appeals.

Finally, Zachary McKay spoke on behalf of the University Park Undergraduate Association and Alex Zhao on behalf of the Graduate and Professional Student Association.