"No Place For Hate: Centre County Solidarity Candlelight Vigil" will be held Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at State College Presbyterian Church.

The event is hosted by State College Presbyterian Church; University Mennonite Church; Lutheran Campus Ministry at Penn State; and University Baptist and Brethren Church following the recent investigation of white supremacist stickers placed downtown by Patriot Front.

"This event is a time of gathering to recognize the humanity and dignity of all people through sacred readings, poems, prayers, and music," the event description on Facebook said. "We will be expressing our solidarity in our belief that Centre County is no place for hate."

According to the Facebook event page, attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain outdoor social distancing.

