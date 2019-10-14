From bright green dinosaur costumes to neon orange construction vests, a variety of costumes and dress-up clothes are now for sale at a new State College business.

After celebrating its grand opening on Sept. 27, Cape Escape sells customizable capes and costumes, plush toys, soaps and more.

The store, located at 244 East Calder Way, is co-owned by Rich Robert and Dawn Rivera.

“The main idea for the store is creating a cape,” Robert said. “People of all ages can come in and they can choose a cape, some shapes, and a letter or their name and then they can add on masks or wristbands or belts, and it’s all customized.”

Robert described the store as a “fun family place” where people can get a “unique gift” for themselves or someone else.

“We can do almost any design or idea that a person has,” he said. “We want to be a sort of destination location [for capes].”

There’s also a niche market the store targets specific to State College: THON-goers.

“We can make capes for THON kids to wear while they dance,” Rivera said. “Or we can put the kids’ names on the back of the capes, if you’re dancing for someone else.”

Both from the State College area, Robert and Rivera knew the street well, and knew it would be a good location for a business.

“We’re from the area, so we knew Calder Way, College Avenue and Beaver Avenue are always busy with foot traffic during the college school year, so we hoped people would see us and be intrigued,” Robert said. “Dawn actually started by making [the capes] for friends and family and selling them online, so we decided to try it in a brick and mortar building and see how it goes.”

In addition to a wide assortment of colorful capes and costumes, the store sells assortments of candy, stuffed animals, soaps and chapsticks.

“All of the soaps and everything are handmade,” Rivera said. “And you can get the stuffed animals to match the costumes.”

Besides giving kids confidence through capes, the couple enjoys the perks that come with owning a store.

“I like when people come in and ask questions, or when people say there’s nothing like it here,” said Robert.

Their child, Jack, dressed in a full Spiderman outfit, was ready to draw in customers.

“My favorite part is probably the candy corn,” Jack said of the store.