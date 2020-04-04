On Friday, Centre Foundation announced the creation of a new fund and expansion of an online fundraiser that will contribute over $500,000 to assist local nonprofits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre Foundation COVID-19 ACTION (Activating Contributions to Invest in Operations of Nonprofits) Fund will open with a $375,000 balance to provide “operational and programmatic support” to local nonprofits, according to a release from the foundation.

The fund began with $125,000 from the Centre Foundation Community Impact Fund, and the Knight Foundation pledged an additional $250,000.

This is not the first time the two organizations have teamed up, as Centre Foundation and Knight Foundation were behind the funding of the now-postponed Summers on Allen festival in downtown State College.

“We understand that many nonprofits are losing income due to the cancellation of events, programming and fundraisers. We’re creating this fund to help them through this difficult time and the Knight Foundation is generously supporting our efforts,” Molly Kunkel, executive director of Centre Foundation, said in the release. “We’re currently collecting information from local organizations and nonprofits to ensure we make the distribution process as easy as possible and meet the greatest needs.”

Specific details on how the funds will be allocated out will be shared “in the coming weeks,” the release says.

In addition, the foundation will expand its Centre Gives 36-hour online fundraiser campaign, set to be held from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.

The expansion of the fundraiser includes lowering the minimum gift amount from $25 to $10, providing an additional $100,000 “bonus” stretch pool, increasing the available prize pool from $27,000 to $40,000, and reducing nonprofit participation fees.

By lowering the minimum entrance donation to $10, the foundation hopes more people will participate.

“This year, more than ever, local nonprofits are faced with extreme uncertainty, so we want to help as much as we can. An online fundraiser like Centre Gives allows the public to support their community, while observing our state’s stay-at-home orders and practicing social distancing,” Kunkel said.

The release says that Centre Gives has raised over $8.2 million for local nonprofit organizations in areas of the arts, animals, education, environment, and health and social services.

Those interested in contributing to the COVID-19 ACTION Fund can click here.