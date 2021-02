Rural King, "America's Farm and Home Store," is set to open in the former Sears location in the Nittany Mall on March 13.

Founded in 1960, the farm supply store is based out of Illinois.

According to its website, Rural King sells a range of products like animal feed and farm equipment, as well as clothes and toys.

MORE PENN STATE NEWS

Penn State boiler expected to cause traffic delays in State College Traffic delays are expected on Feb. 8 in the State College area while a boiler is transporte…