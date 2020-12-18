The first Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccinations were administered to Mount Nittany Medical Center direct staff on Friday.

Mount Nittany Health received approximately 1,000 vaccines that will be given in the next "several days" to hospital employees, according to a press release.

As per Pfizer's directions, those vaccinated will receive a second dose of the inoculation 21 days after their first injection.

Nirmal Joshi, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Health, is leading the vaccination efforts. He said in the release receiving the vaccination is voluntary, but encouraged. However, feedback from a staff survey suggested most intend to receive the vaccine.

Emily Shearer, a registered nurse who works in critical care services at the medical center, was one of the center's first healthcare providers to be immunized.

"I cannot express how excited I am that the vaccine has been developed and that we are one step closer to ending this pandemic," Shearer said in the release. "I work with [COVID-19] positive inpatients on almost every one of my shifts at the hospital, so I am beyond thankful to have received this additional line of protection not only for me, but also for my family that I go home to every day."

Joshi said he believes Friday is a "milestone day" and that vaccinations could be the "beginning of the end" of the pandemic.

"We've all waited so long for this glimmer of hope, and we couldn't ask for a better gift this holiday season," Joshi said in the release.

The FDA clinical trial findings indicate that the vaccine offers nearly full protection against virus symptoms after receiving both doses, according to Joshi.

"Please, for all of us working the front lines during this time, until we are able to vaccinate more people and build an immunity to this virus, we need you to be responsible and continue to practice known [COVID-19] safety measures," Shearer said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE