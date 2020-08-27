Though the ongoing pandemic has threatened the livelihoods of many small businesses, downtown State College is encouraging the community to stay positive.

Local businesses are sharing what makes their storefronts “#TheHeartOfHappyValley” by making homemade signs shared via the Instagram account @downtownstatecollege.

“The handmade posters were a way to recognize that [the businesses] are small, local and self made, the opposite of big box retail or national chains,” Lee Anne Jeffries, the marketing and communications director of Downtown State College, said. “We wanted to show faces that we recognize when we shop or eat at these small downtown businesses, they are the heart of our community.”

The campaign aims to exemplify how businesses are “integral” to the State College community, according to one of the account’s posts.

“We started using this phrase earlier this year, but more in the idiomatic sense. Then COVID-19 changed everything,” Rob Schmidt, the director of Downtown State College, said. “The focus of our campaign really changed to more of a tug-at-the-heartstrings effort.”

Schmidt said there are many locally owned businesses in the State College, and they have been assisting community members for several years.

“Some of them have been around for 50 years, even 100 years; second and third generation businesses,” Schmidt said. “Their roots are here, their families are here, their money stays here.”

Curtis Schulman, the owner of The Corner Room, remembers when the State College community was very small. Now he said it is almost like a small city with all the students at Penn State.

“There has always been a strong sense of community support for local and small businesses,” Schulman said. “We have survived as a community through the Great Depression and many other challenges along the way. We survived because we have stuck through it all together.

“We’re lucky to be in a community that we are in and to have people supporting us along the way.”

With the coronavirus still making its way through the area, Schulman believes The Corner Room will survive the pandemic by helping community members find strength.

“Happy Valley has always found a way to be happy,” Schulman said. “We want to provide the community with an outlet so people can get together in a safe environment where they feel comfortable, emotionally and physically.”

Similar to The Corner Room, McLanahan’s Downtown Market has been a part of the State College community for over 100 years, according to McLanahan’s website.

Greg Hooper, the manager of McLanahan’s, said business was slow during summer without the usual thousands of Penn State students roaming the streets.

Still, Hooper believes State College can handle the adversity.

“If we can bring everyone together and on the same page working together, I think we can keep everyone happy and healthy,” Hooper said.

Business owner Angelo Card, a third generation shoemaker, said he and his family have been supporting the community since 1966, when his grandfather opened Custom Shoe Repair.

“State College has always been married to the university and that is what we like about it,” Card said. “It is a small-town feel, but it is a big atmosphere. It’s what makes everything cool.”

Card said he wants to do his part to make sure the community is safe and that his business continues to abide by the coronavirus protocols.

“We are staying protected and playing by the rules so we can all move forward together,” Card said. “Bottom line is that we all need to be healthy, and we need to build an economy, community and unite as one.”

