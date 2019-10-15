On Monday, Oct. 14, the State College Borough Council debated the proposed "Summers on Allen" project, decided to allow cat cafes in the borough, and approved a waiver of the noise ordinance for the standard construction.

Local public relations strategist Brad Groznik gave a presentation about the “Summers on Allen” proposal and application.

The proposal hopes to turn 100 blocks of South Allen Street into an engaging pedestrian plaza with seating, landscaping, a play area for children, a small stage for performances and painted crosswalks. It is scheduled through May 11 to July 5, 2020.

Twenty out of 22 businesses on Allen Street approved this plan. The program is expected to boost business during the slow season of summer.

Councilwoman Theresa Lafer expressed her strong dislike for the project.

She believes the “Summers on Allen” program will not have a ton of business in its first four weeks, take up too many parking spaces, make every loading zone in the area a "disaster" and decrease the amount of people coming to the Corner Room for breakfast.

“I think this is redundant. You got a really nice ground, which could make a really nice difference, and provide some really interesting programming...by making it easier to use the spaces we already have, and enhancing them," Lafer said. "But instead you want to jump on the idea that comes around every few years, of closing one of the few streets we have...and putting a bunch of stuff in there."

She also believes the “Summers on Allen” proposal is unoriginal, describing it as "nothing new, nothing special" and "merely disruptive."

Councilman Dan Murphy encouraged Groznik to keep working on this project.

“I love the idea. And I have been eagerly awaiting opportunities for us to expand, the opportunity to gather in public spaces in our downtown corridor, where I believe the 100 block of Allen will provide us that opportunity,” Murphy said.

Councilman Evan Myers added that because "many other cities" have done something similar successfully, he believes State College can "figure it out," too.

Councilwoman Janet Engeman expressed concern about the potential future space’s accessibility for those with mobility issues.

“It’s not just me in my wheelchair, but it’s people with other mobility issues as well. So, you should really consider not blocking the street in a way that makes it impossible for some of us to get to it," Engeman said.

Groznick said he believes the project will bring families to downtown State College and benefit the businesses there. Mayor Don Hahn wished him luck with his project, and urged him to continue to improve upon his plan.

Next, the council approved a public hearing on Dec. 2 about changing the zoning laws in the Urban Village so that a "cat cafe" can be built in downtown State College. The current zoning laws do not allow the overnight boarding of cats.

The vote was 6-1, with Lafer the only opposed council member. She said the area’s zoning laws are already too "messed up" to change them again.

The Borough Council then moved onto public works. as contracting company PJ Dick requested a waiver to work during times outside of the borough’s 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. noise ordinance for the construction of The Standard.

Many community members are concerned about the noise the construction will entail. This included a Penn State graduate student who lives across from the construction site who said the noise greatly disturbs him, and a building manager who said she has already received many complaints and concerns from residents about the future construction.

A representative from PJ Dick explained that it would be better for his employees to work at night, because the trucks will undoubtedly cause traffic issues in the daytime — and therefore, problematically delay the concrete pouring process.

The noise ordinance waiver was approved by the Council on a 4-2 vote, with Engleman and David Brown opposing it.

