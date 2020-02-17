State College was named one of the best car-free places to live in the United States in a study conducted by CityLab, with the town ranking number two behind Ithaca, New York.

The car-free metro index was based on variables such as the share of households that don’t have access to their own vehicle, the share of commuters who take transit to work, the share of commuters who bike to work and the share of commuters who walk to work.

CityLab classified cities and towns into four different size groups: large metros with more than 1 million people, medium-sized metros between 500,000 and 1 million people, small metros between 250,000 and 500,000 and very small metros under 250,000.

State College falls into the very small metro category with a population of over 42,000. However, the borough ranked number two in the very small metro category and the overall category.

The ranking acknowledges that the majority of the car-free leaders are college towns, including Ann Arbor, Michigan at 7 and Eugene, Oregon at 11.

