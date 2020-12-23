The Centre County COVID-19 Response group has been sharing food and other essential items with community members in need since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has yet to register for a food service permit.

The nonprofit group holds its food sharing event at 5:30 p.m. on Sundays at the corner of Allen Street and Beaver Avenue.

According to Assistant Borough Manager for Public Safety Thomas King, all organizations that want to serve food in State College are required by the borough’s Food Establishment ordinance to apply for a permit.

King said the permit is required so that the borough can ensure food sharing organizations store their food properly, utilize borough water as opposed to well water and safely handle food to prevent illness.

He added that a $250 fee is required in order to apply for the permit each year, but this fee was waived for all organizations interested in serving food to the public in 2020. The fee will be reinstated in 2021.

King said the borough has sent the application to 4CR and made clear what information is required of them in order to complete it.

In a statement released to the public via its Twitter account, however, 4CR said it has been unable to complete the application because there is not one specific leader or person in charge. Because of this, the group said it cannot provide a name for the permit.

“The people who do the Solidarity Meal on Sunday are not an organization, but a loose and fluid network of individuals who regularly share food with others,” 4CR said in the statement. “We do not have a leader or leadership structure.”

Despite not having completed the application, 4CR alleged that the group has maintained “compliance with food handling procedures detailed in the permit.”

4CR also said it has previously met with the borough to discuss this issue. In the most recent attempt to meet with the borough, the group alleged that the borough would not meet on 4CR’s terms.

According to King, 4CR asked the borough to meet in person. King said the borough did not feel comfortable with this in light of the coronavirus pandemic and offered to talk over Zoom or a phone call, but 4CR declined and said they were unable to do this.

King said the borough has given 4CR several reminders and chances to fill out the permit application. If the group does not submit the application by Jan. 6, however, it will be subject to fines.

Under Section 9 of the borough’s Food Establishment ordinance, any organization that serves food without a permit will have to pay a fine, which can range from $100 to $300 per violation.

In the statement, 4CR alleged that the borough threatened to arrest members involved if they continue these practices without a permit. Because of this, it encourages community members to bring their own meals to its future food sharing events.

King said it is almost certain 4CR would be granted the permit after submitting the application. He added the borough needs to ensure it is being fair to all organizations by requiring the permit from 4CR.

King also said obtaining a permit has never proven to be an issue in the past.

“It’s disappointing that they’re making this much much more difficult and becoming an issue than necessary,” King said. “It’s a very simple process. It’s not cumbersome. They’re just choosing not to cooperate.”

King said he hopes 4CR complies with the permit process so the issue can be resolved.

“Let’s just move on so that people can get meals,” King said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College Borough Council discusses 2021 budget The State College Borough Council met Monday night to discuss the borough’s 2021 revised budget.