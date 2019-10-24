A popular Japanese restaurant in downtown State College has closed for a unclear amount of time due to health-related concerns.

Osaka Sushi & Hibachi was closed by the order of the State College Borough and Community Services and Division of Health on Oct. 22.

A sign posted on the door of the restaurant, which can only be removed by the borough, was signed by a health officer.

Osaka, located at 450 E. College Way, offers traditional sushi and hibachi meals.

