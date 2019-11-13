The State College Borough Council released the names of 13 applicants for interim mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

According to a release from Engage State College, the candidates are:

Thomas Daubert

Eleanor L. Schiff

Ronald L. Fillipelli

Ron Madrid

Isabella Webster

Jamey Darnell

Jacob R. Werner

Katherine Watt

Ezra Nanes

James Leous

Jason Browne

Michael Black

Thomas J. Dougherty, III

Six of the 13 names are current Penn State faculty members, two are students — Webster (graduate-security and risk analysis) and Dougherty (junior-international politics) — and the other names are local politicians aiming for the position.

Black formerly ran for mayor and lost to Hahn in 2017, while Nanes Nanes ran and lost in the 2018 midterm election for State Senate in the 34th district of Pennsylvania.

Donald Hahn is the current mayor of State College. However, he will resign effective Dec. 16, 2019.

Hahn’s resignation is in light of his placement as the office of magisterial district justice of district 49-01-01 after running unopposed.

The council has 45 days after Mayor Hahn’s vacancy to appoint a new mayor.

The selected candidate will serve the remaining two years of Hahn’s term as interim mayor.

No selection for interim mayor has been decided as of yet.