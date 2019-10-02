Every Tuesday and Friday, students flock to Locust Lane to check out the produce, flowers, baked goods and handmade products local vendors have to offer at the local farmer’s market.

From May to November, any passersby can find something that intrigues them.

Richard and Patricia Dannerth of Centre Hall sell a wide variety of plants every Tuesday and Friday at the outdoor market. Plants range from succulents and cacti to pumpkins and gourds.

This will be the second year the Dannerths will have their booth on Locust Lane.

They also sell plants at Millheim’s Farmers market, which operates from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion pavilion in Spring Mills through the end of October.

Richard said that he’s been interested in planting since a very young age.

“I’ve been growing plants for 60-some years,” Dannerth said. “My mother sold plants at a farmers market years ago, and I guess I started helping around there when I was 10 or 12.”

Richard noted that the couple’s most popular produce among students is their succulents.

Even though there’s easier accessibility to imported produce now, Richard still encourages students and the surrounding communities to support local farmers and produce.

“If students know about this and support it, it’s a very important thing with all of this competition from grocery stores and the big chains,” Dannerth said. “I have about a nine acre property and I’m trying to raise chickens and lambs and pork. So rather than buying things that are shipped in from California, it’s important to know that there’s local produce.”

Loren Gizzi makes it a point to visit the farmers market every Friday to get some local produce for the weekend.

“I love coming here. My favorite is the Way Fruit Farm stand,” Gizzi said (sophomore-pre-medicine). “Every Friday I can’t help but stop by and grab a quart of fresh apple cider.”

Michael Kume agrees with Dannerth, thinking students should at least try locally sourced produce.

“I think locally sourced produce is the far better option when looking at the local community and having money circulate,” Kume (junior-chemical engineering) said. “It's not always necessarily the best quality, but it's worth looking into because it’s usually grown and produced safer.”

Abby Dearden said she loves to stop by the farmers market on her way home from classes.

“I love flowers so much and they are all so beautiful,” Dearden (sophomore-elementary education) said. “There’s one stand where you can get 10 stems for four dollars and for an extra dollar you can get a mason jar to put them in, and mine lasted for a whole week. They have so many options to choose from picking only 10 is so hard for me.”