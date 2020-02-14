The first-ever Centre Region "Winter Bike Anywhere Friday" will be held throughout the day on Friday, Feb. 14.

It is an initiative to “get people riding,” according to a news release on the State College Borough's website.

Residents are encouraged to ride their bike anywhere for the event.

"Bike Anywhere Friday" is an event held throughout the year in State College, but this is the first one held in the winter. The day-long event is a partnership between the State College Borough, Centre Regional Planning Agency, CentreBike, Centre Region Parks and Rec, Centre Moves and Penn State Transportation Services.

“You can ride around the block, to a friend’s house or the movies,” Matthew Cox, president of CentreBike, said in the release.

Bikers who “register their ride” via a form on Engage State College’s website will be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Appalachian Outdoors on South Allen.