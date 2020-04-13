A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, including Centre County.

The watch will extend until Monday evening at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS said that isolated hail is possible, and wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph.

The full tornado watch includes parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The last time Centre County was issued a tornado watch was October 2019.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for State College and other parts of central Pennsylvania Monday afternoon that extends until 1:30 p.m.