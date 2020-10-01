The State College Borough has reported 25 new temporary emergency ordinance violations that resulted in 13 new citations from Monday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 27.

Since the ordinance was enacted on Aug. 17, 66 oridinance citations have been issued.

The ordinance requires people to wear masks in public, limit the size of their gatherings and take other steps to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Anyone who violates the ordinance must pay a $300 fine plus court costs.

The Borough of State College has also released a flyer that was put together by staff, officers and volunteers educating the public on how to adhere to guidelines, which can be seen here.