The State College Police are continuing their investigation regarding an alleged burglary discovered at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Jan. 17, according to a release issued on Jan. 22.

The incident is believed to have occurred some time over the past several months.

The police department has sent "several pieces of evidence" to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab in the hopes of gaining more information on the person or persons who broke a window and entered the location.

The State College Police are urging the community to provide further information regarding the incident as well as report any suspicious activity or persons seen at the 780 Waupelani Drive Extension location over the past several weeks.