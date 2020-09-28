Bars in downtown State College had to be flexible after Governor Tom Wolf announced on Sept. 8 that all bars and restaurants will have to stop alcohol sales after 11 p.m., also mandating that bars run at or under 50% capacity.

Curtis Shulman, director of operations at Hotel State College, said the prohibition of alcohol sales after 11 p.m. is the rule that will most affect bars, especially Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, in terms or finances and the social scene.

“The new legislation hurts us more than it helps us,” Shulman said.

Shulman said that the opening of bars to 50% capacity is not a large change for Pickle’s, despite allowing more customers than previous regulations.

“50% sounds super exciting and we can double our business, but the reality is that at 50% we still have to social distance the tables,” Shulman said. “So we gain about five to 10 seats in the facility. It will not be a huge increase.”

Even though things will be different, Shulman said Pickle’s will still host its weekly Tuesday Country Night, an event the bar is known for.

“We want to make sure students do not forget what Tuesdays are about, and that is country night and Jack Daniels,” Shulman said.

Unlike Pickle’s, JR Mangan, a co-owner of Cafe 210 West, said opening capacity to 50% will make a difference for the bar.

“I think it’ll definitely help with indoor seating,” Mangan said. “Although with the weather getting colder, we won’t be able to use our outdoor seating as much unless we get heading for a front patio and our back area.”

Mangan said that having to stop the sale of alcohol at 11 p.m. with all drinks off of the tables by midnight is what will affect the bar the most.

“I’m just glad they switched it from 10 p.m.,” Mangan said.

Primanti Bros. will now be closing at 11 p.m., but according to restaurant spokesperson Brian Tedeschi, the restaurant will be serving food as late as possible.

Tedeschi said Primanti Bros. will benefit from the new guideline allowing bars to seat more customers.

“Restrictions related to COVID-19 have obviously made our job at Primanti Bros. more difficult. But — now with the additional ability to add seats to our operations — we will be adding space for an increased number of fans,” Tedeschi said via email.

Still, with the pandemic ongoing, all regulations are subject to change.

“As most people know running a restaurant is difficult enough,” Mangan said, “but I am confident that if everyone follows the rules, better days are ahead.”