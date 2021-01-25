Centre County Democratic Jury Commissioner Laura Shadle will be a candidate for office this year.

Shadle was appointed to the position last year.

“I have been blessed to serve in this office and want to continue in this work,” Shadle said in a statement.

According to a press release, Shadle studied English and philosophy at Penn State.

Shadle serves as the executive director for the Centre County Democratic Committee. Additionally, she runs district outreach for State Representative Scott Conklin of the 77th Legislative District.