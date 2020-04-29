As the spring semester was suddenly cut short by the worldwide shutdown due to spread of the coronavirus, life at Penn State came to a halt in mid-March.

However, the first half of the semester carried on regularly and was full of events and occurrences.

Here is a recap of some of the major news and events from the semester.

B.o.B. and Ronny Chieng headlines SPA Day

The fifth annual SPA Day was held on Friday, Jan. 17 in the HUB-Robeson Center. The day consisted of a series of free events, lectures and concerts. B.o.B. provided Penn State students with nostalgia through performing songs like “Airplanes” and “Nothin’ on You” at 9 p.m. in Alumni Hall.

Martin Luther King Jr. Student Committee organizes MLK Jr. Commemoration Week

Through the theme “The Story of U.S: Exposing the Unarmed Truth,” the student committee hosted a week of events from Jan. 20-24 to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. The events included the Dr. Mather Luther King Jr. National Day of Service and a keynote lecture by CNN political commentators Symone D. Sanders and Bakari Sellers.

Penn State Go launches

The app "Penn State Go" launched on Jan. 16 in the Apple App Store and Google Play store. The app includes features like Canvas, Penn State Outlook, CATABus tracking, campus maps, LionPATH, library services and Starfish.

Penn State receives 2019-20 “It’s On Us” grant

Penn State was one of the 36 colleges and universities in Pennsylvania to receive grant money from the “It’s On Us” initiative, which focuses on combating sexual assault in colleges.

Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity relocates to the HUB

The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity moved from its previous location in the Boucke Building to the HUB. The new location provides the opportunity for the center to increase its ability to provide resources to more students.

Alpha Epsilon Pi is placed on suspension after alleged sexual assault occurs at the fraternity

After a student said she was sexually assaulted by four brothers at Alpha Epsilon Pi on Jan. 15, the fraternity was placed on interim suspension. The fraternity lost privileges including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university functions and the ability to host social events during the suspension.

THON special interest organization Eclipse wins the THON Showcase

Eclipse won the opportunity to perform at THON 2020 after winning the third-annual THON Showcase on Jan. 24. The second and third place winners, FOTO and the Society of Women Engineers, also were given performance slots during THON.

Center for the Performing Arts presents “Jersey Boys”

The national tour of “Jersey Boys,” the jukebox musical featuring the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, was presented Jan. 28.

Parody Penn State “We’re” logos flood the internet

Parodies of the Penn State logo featuring the slogan “We’re” were popular on social media, specifically on Reddit, as students made their own versions of the “we’re” lion.

Justin Bieber announces concert at the Bryce Jordan Center

Justin Bieber was set to stop in State College on Aug. 6. The tour has now been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

State College Borough approves first Pride Parade

The borough approved planning State College’s first Pride Parade. The parade was set to take place on June 13, but has since been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Men’s basketball achieves fifth straight victory over Michigan State

On Feb. 4, the men’s basketball team continued a winning streak over Michigan State in a game that ended 75-70.

Delta Kappa Epsilon is placed under interim suspension

On Feb. 11 the Office of Student Conduct placed Delta Kappa Epsilon on interim suspension after “multiple reports of misconduct against the fraternity.”

Luke Combs performs at the BJC

The BJC featured country singer Luke Combs’ sold-out concert on Feb. 13. The concert was part of Combs’ "What You See Is What You Get" tour.

Penn State wrestling is victorious at Bryce Jordan Center dual

Penn State wrestling beat Ohio State 20-16 at the annual Bryce Jordan Center dual on Feb. 15.

THON performances include Daya, Cash Cash, Go Go Gadjet

Pop artist Daya was the surprise performer at THON 2020. Cash Cash, an electronic music group, was a second surprise performance later in the weekend.

Go Go Gadjet, a cover band from State College, also returned to THON for the 12th time after not performing at THON 2019.

Homecoming 2020 theme is revealed at THON

The theme for Homecoming 2020 will be “Envisioning Nittany Horizons.”

THON raises over $11 million

The total for THON 2020 was $11,696,942.38.

Men’s basketball achieves dramatic win over Rutgers

Penn State defeated Rutgers 65-64 on Feb. 26 during what became the team’s last win of the season, as the season was cut short due to the coronavirus.

Taco Bell closes, students hold vigil

After the Taco Bell on College Avenue suddenly closed in February, students held a vigil to mourn the loss of the restaurant on March 1.

The vigil gained national attention as ESPN host Rece Davis tweeted about the location’s closure, and Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost mentioned the vigil during Weekend Update.

Auntie Anne’s, Carvel and Cinnabon location opens

The “triple storefront” opened in February. The store is located at 324 E. College Ave.

SPA announces that it is bringing David Dobrik to Penn State

Student Programming Association was set to bring YouTuber David Dobrik to campus on March 27 for a Q&A. The event has since been canceled due to coronavirus concerns and the closure of the university for the semester. However, SPA is working to reschedule the event.

Movin’ On announces Foster the People as 2020 headliner

Movin’ On announced the 2020 lineup would include Foster the People, Lil Yachty, Two Friends and Sasha Sloan. The festival has been canceled.

In-person classes suspended during spring break

Penn State announced the initial switch to remote learning due to the spread of the coronavirus on March 11. Originally, online classes were set to occur online until “at least April 3."

Online classes extended for the remainder of the semester

On March 18, Penn State canceled in-person classes for at least the rest of the semester.

Katie Solomon named the THON 2021 executive director

After being involved with THON since 2017, Katie Solomon will be the executive director for THON 2021.

Pride Month is celebrated virtually

With the suspension of in-person classes and activities, Penn State Pride Month was celebrated through April with virtual events that included a keynote speaker and educational workshops.

Virtual commencement is announced

Penn State announced plans for the class of 2020’s virtual commencement. The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on May 9. Penn State said it is still committed to holding in-person celebrations at a later date.

Yallah Taco to open in former Taco Bell location

A new sign was displayed at the former downtown Taco Bell location advertising the eventual opening of a new Yallah Taco at the same location.

McKay-Pathickal wins UPUA 15th assembly presidency

Zachary McKay and Lexy Pathickal were elected the next president and vice president of UPUA on April 15 after receiving a total of 2,844 votes. Candidates Erin Boas and Kyle Larson received 289 less votes, with a total of 2,555 votes.

This was the first contested UPUA presidential election in three years.

In-person classes canceled for the summer

Penn State announced the continuation of remote learning for all summer sessions. In-person classes may return later in the summer if public health guidelines allow, according to Penn State.

Summer events in State College are canceled

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and the Central PA 4thFest were canceled in April due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Penn State suspends in-person events through mid-June and moves New Student Orientation online

The university canceled or postponed all events through June 19. Moreover, New Student Orientations will be held virtually.

