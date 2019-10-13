Nearly 21,000 people in Centre County were food insecure in 2017, according to Feeding America.

However, many community members and students walked together to feed more families in the area.

On Oct. 13, local churches teamed up to host the 36th annual State College CROP Hunger Walk at Grace Lutheran Church.

CROP Hunger Walks are charity 5Ks held across the country by the Church World Service in order to raise money to fight hunger worldwide.

The proceeds from the State College CROP Hunger Walk will provide water and food to both the State College Food Bank and the Church World Service.

Local church congregations, student groups and community members all attended the event to walk 3.1 miles around State College and donate to the cause.

Carla Rossi, a State College resident, is treasurer for the State College CROP Walk. She said the walk raises about $20,000 to $30,000 each year, and hopes to do as well this year.

If the walk is able to raise as much as it has in the past, Rossi said it would result in $7,000 to $8,000 going to the State College Food Bank, as it receives 25 percent of the donations.

“The reason why we walk is that in many parts of the world many people have to walk, sometimes miles, to find potable water sources and carry it home with them," Rossi said.

Emily Reichling, the events director for Women in Business at Penn State, said her organization gets involved in the walk every year.

"I think it’s just really important to get involved at a local level because you see all these big organizations and sometimes you don’t really see what it’s going toward," Reichling (marketing-junior) said. "But when volunteering at the smaller level, with your community you can really see the impact it’s making. So I think it’s important to get involved with your community and give back."

