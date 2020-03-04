If you happen to be in State College over spring break — whether you aren’t going home for vacation or if you live in the area — have no fear, as there will be plenty to do and see:

Southern Twist at 201 Old Main, March 12 – Create traditional southern dishes and culinary works on campus.

Indigenous Roots at Special Collections Paterno Library, March 13-15 — The library will host an exhibit at Special Collections focusing on Native American culture and interaction with colonization.

Rock n’ Roll Bombshells at The State Theatre, March 14 — Lady Grey will present a celebration of Rock music and dance.

Schism: Tool Tribute at Stage West, March 14–The electro-acoustic band will perform in State College on Saturday night.

Dweezil Zappa “Hot Rats Live! + Other Hot Stuff 1969” at The State Theatre, March 15 —Singer Dweezil Zappa will perform his father’s hit album “Hot Rats” as part of a tour.

Visit the Arboretum as spring begins — With flowers and leafs starting to blossom, now is a great time to visit the Penn State Arboretum.

Play a few rounds at What-A-Blast laser tag — Have fun with friends at the laser tag establishment and enjoy the playful atmosphere.

Catch a movie or two at a theater — With free time on your hands now, it may be a good time to watch some movies that you haven’t come around to see yet.

Go to a new place to eat you haven’t been to before — There are plenty of restaurants downtown, so it may be a good time to try something new.

Restock and resupply anything you may need for your room — Look around to determine what you are running low on, such as school supplies, tissues, and food.

Take friends to Escape Room Inc. — Teaming up and working together may be a fun bonding activity.

Get a fresh haircut — Even if you don’t like it, by the time spring break is over, nobody will notice.

Pick up clothes for spring — Warm weather is coming, and so is the need for shorts and t-shirts.