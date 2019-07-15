The Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund recently gained $1.37 million, according to a press release from State Representative Scott Conklin.

This additional funding, which stems from natural gas company impact fees, realty transfer taxes and the National Housing Trust Fund, will assist in offering affordable housing options to those in Centre County.

Specific distributions of the money are as follows:

- Housing Transitions (THF Energy and Affordable Rental Rehab) — $50,000

- State College Borough (State College Borough Energy and Housing Rehabilitation Project) — $75,000

- Mulligan & Longeran Associates, Inc. (Cherry Lane Apartments/LIHTC) — $1,174,000

- State College Community Land Trust (SCCLT Energy and Housing Rehabilitation Project) — $50,000

- Centre County Government (PHARE Rental Assistance Program) — $22,000